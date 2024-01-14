Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.14

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.14 and traded as high as C$2.67. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 30,663 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, Director Dale Weil acquired 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$49,956.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,707. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

