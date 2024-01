THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Short Interest Update

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,179,700 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 2,590,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

THG Stock Up 4.1 %

THG stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,567. THG has a 12 month low of C$0.82 and a 12 month high of C$0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.72.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

