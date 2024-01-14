Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 63,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 18,217.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $234.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Timberland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TSBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Timberland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

