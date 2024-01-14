Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 155,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

TKOMY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 26,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $26.70.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tokio Marine will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

