TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

TomTom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMOAY remained flat at $3.52 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

