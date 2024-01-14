TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
TomTom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TMOAY remained flat at $3.52 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. TomTom has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.
TomTom Company Profile
