Toncoin Price Tops $2.31 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00005381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.88 billion and approximately $77.40 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00018681 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00289032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,892.67 or 1.00061536 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011418 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004958 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,101,145,601 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,101,121,369.642988 with 3,456,655,745.5929923 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.09811063 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $42,647,060.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

