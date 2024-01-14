Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.06

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and traded as high as $10.77. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 28,981 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $33,287.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 691,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,910.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,468 shares of company stock worth $486,043. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 295.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 471,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Townsquare Media by 331.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 110,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 92.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 110,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 376.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.6% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 743,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

