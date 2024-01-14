Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSUKY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 134. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98.

Get Toyo Suisan Kaisha alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toyo Suisan Kaisha in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.