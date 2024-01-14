Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Down 58.8% in December

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the December 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.3 days.
Tremor International Price Performance
Shares of TTTPF remained flat at $2.55 during trading hours on Friday. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.
Tremor International Company Profile
