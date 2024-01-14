Trevian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $19,432,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $207.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

