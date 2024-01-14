Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Performance

TRCY remained flat at $13.40 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. Tri City Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.36%.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

