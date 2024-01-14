Tufton Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.5% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 137,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $300.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.