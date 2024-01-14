Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,374,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,511,360. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

