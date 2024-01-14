Uniswap Price Hits $6.57 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.57 or 0.00015302 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.93 billion and approximately $89.27 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00166996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009426 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.64940525 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 912 active market(s) with $95,953,886.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

