United Airlines (UAL) to Release Earnings on Monday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 15th. Analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $39.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 544.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Airlines by 151.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

