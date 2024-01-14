United Airlines (UAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.13. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 544.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.