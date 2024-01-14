Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Price Performance
Shares of UMGP remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
