Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UMGP remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

