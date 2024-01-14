Unrivaled Brands Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 16th (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 16th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 16th.
Unrivaled Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS UNRV opened at $0.01 on Friday. Unrivaled Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
Unrivaled Brands Company Profile
