Unum Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Unum Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unum Group to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE UNM opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.