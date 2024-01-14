Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.79

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.79 and traded as high as C$2.93. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 364,871 shares trading hands.

Valeura Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$290.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$200.37 million during the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 64.69% and a return on equity of 137.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.611479 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Valeura Energy

About Valeura Energy

In related news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,905,000.00. In other news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 500,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,905,000.00. Also, Director Timothy Marchant sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total value of C$30,870.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,388,100 shares of company stock worth $5,043,781. Company insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.