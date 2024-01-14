Valobit (VBIT) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Valobit (VBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Valobit has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Valobit token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. Valobit has a market cap of $252.37 million and approximately $30,531.07 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Valobit alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Valobit Profile

Valobit was first traded on September 11th, 2019. Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,777 tokens. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io.

Valobit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Valobit (VBIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Valobit has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Valobit is 0.17791731 USD and is up 7.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $32,679.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://valobit.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valobit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valobit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valobit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valobit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valobit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.