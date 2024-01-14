Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.07. 3,070,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,017. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

