VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VACNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on VACNY
VAT Group Stock Up 0.9 %
About VAT Group
VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VAT Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.