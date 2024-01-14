VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

VACNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 190. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in Valves and Global Service segments.

