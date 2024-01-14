Velan (TSE:VLN) Posts Earnings Results

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, reports. Velan had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of C$110.55 million during the quarter.

Velan Trading Down 4.7 %

TSE VLN opened at C$5.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.33. Velan has a 12 month low of C$5.03 and a 12 month high of C$12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17.

Get Velan alerts:

Velan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.