Velan (TSE:VLN) Posts Earnings Results

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, reports. Velan had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of C$110.55 million during the quarter.
Velan Trading Down 4.7 %
TSE VLN opened at C$5.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.33. Velan has a 12 month low of C$5.03 and a 12 month high of C$12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17.
