Velas Price Hits $0.0284 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Velas has a market cap of $72.24 million and $2.58 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00086523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00030902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00023850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,545,825,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,545,825,274 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

