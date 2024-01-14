Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Short Interest Update

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veris Residential by 53.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Veris Residential by 144.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRE opened at $15.56 on Friday. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -25.61%.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

