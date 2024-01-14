Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $433.40. 1,183,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,861. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $434.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

View Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,405 shares of company stock worth $16,176,680. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

