Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $433.40 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $434.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.66. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,405 shares of company stock worth $16,176,680. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

