Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Stake Boosted by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 66,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 75,756 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,543 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 674,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTR opened at $5.49 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

