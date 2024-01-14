Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VDMCY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 52,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,019. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.