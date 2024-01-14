Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 34.6% in December

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Stock Up 1.9 %

VONOY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonovia will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

