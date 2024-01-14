Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Short Interest Down 21.8% in December

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,870,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,477,700. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $98.12 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average is $84.66. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.21%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

