Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Short Interest Update

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wendel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNDLF opened at $86.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. Wendel has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

About Wendel

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.

