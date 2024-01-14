Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Short Interest Update

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wendel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WNDLF opened at $86.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. Wendel has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $111.25.
About Wendel
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wendel
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.