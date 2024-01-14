Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Short Interest Update

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wereldhave Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WRDEF opened at $14.89 on Friday. Wereldhave has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.
About Wereldhave
