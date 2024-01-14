Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Short Interest Update

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wereldhave Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDEF opened at $14.89 on Friday. Wereldhave has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.

Get Wereldhave alerts:

About Wereldhave

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company which invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.