Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

WAB has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a positive rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.67.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $128.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average is $113.12.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

