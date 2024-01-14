WhiteCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $77,948.79 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $35.14 million and $77,948.79 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00166614 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00015128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009454 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.