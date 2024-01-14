WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $35.15 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $35.15 million and $82,896.20 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00166910 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00015324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009474 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

