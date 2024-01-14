WINkLink Hits Market Cap of $97.24 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $97.24 million and $36.79 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00010487 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $79,211,608.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

