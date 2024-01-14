Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.23.

LMT stock opened at $463.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

