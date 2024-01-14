Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $110,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $198.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day moving average of $180.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

