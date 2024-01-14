Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $499,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,755,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.93 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

