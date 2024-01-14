Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 137,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $240,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.18. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

