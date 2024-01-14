Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE WF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Woori Financial Group will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,227,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,662,000 after buying an additional 41,374 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,313,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 24.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

