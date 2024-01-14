Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Woori Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE WF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $33.09.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Woori Financial Group will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Woori Financial Group Company Profile
Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.
