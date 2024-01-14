Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.19 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $19.19 billion and approximately $6,095.02 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,528,237,976 coins and its circulating supply is 35,391,537,879 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,528,237,975.525 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.56384952 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $7,805.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

