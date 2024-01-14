Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $2.70 billion and $508,411.88 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,649,003,053 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,649,003,052.526287 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.08049777 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $482,494.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

