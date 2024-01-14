Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.31. 2,753,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,572. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

