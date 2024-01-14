XYO Achieves Market Cap of $78.95 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, XYO has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $78.95 million and approximately $16.31 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00018670 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00286933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,930.73 or 0.99934503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011370 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00613775 USD and is up 9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $15,983,293.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

