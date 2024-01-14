Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Head-To-Head Survey

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yandex and Snap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap 3 15 6 0 2.13

Snap has a consensus price target of $12.27, suggesting a potential downside of 25.31%. Given Snap’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than Yandex.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $7.42 billion 0.92 $561.10 million $0.99 19.13 Snap $4.54 billion 5.95 -$1.43 billion ($0.86) -19.10

This table compares Yandex and Snap’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex 4.25% 4.82% 2.36% Snap -29.99% -44.24% -14.35%

Volatility and Risk

Yandex has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Yandex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Snap shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yandex beats Snap on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments. It provides locally relevant search and information services. The company also develops on-demand transportation, delivery, and navigation services and products, as well as operates in the e-commerce, online entertainment, and cloud computing markets to address the needs of customers in Russia and various international markets. In addition, it engages in the digital advertising, ride-hailing, on-demand video, auto classifieds, maps and navigation, and smart speakers. Further, the company operates subscription loyalty program, Yandex.Plus; and develops FinTech offerings to integrate payment and financial services across its services. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, story ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

