YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of YASKY stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.