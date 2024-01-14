YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
YASKAWA Electric Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of YASKY stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
