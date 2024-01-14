Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 163 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.9 %

AZO stock opened at $2,569.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,624.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,550.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,163 shares of company stock valued at $59,452,840 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

